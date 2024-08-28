GAME WEEK: Michigan State OC Brian Lindgren Talks Season Opener, More
EAST LANSING Mich. -- On paper, Michigan State football has a very talented offensive unit.
This group will be led by new Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who held the same role under Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. Now, Lindgren is gearing up for his first game with the program when Michigan State hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday.
Lindgren addressed the media after the Spartans' practice on Tuesday.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Lindgren's presser:
Q: Where do you see the offensive line right now?
Lindgren: "Yeah, they've come along. I still think that's definitely a work in progress. We feel seven, eight type of guys right now that will probably rotate in there and play. And I really think through those first couple of games, I think you'll see a number of guys kind of rotate though there until we find, feel good with the five that we end up settling with."
Q: Are you still implementing stuff like plays or are you beyond that?
Lindgren: "No, we start, usually our first opponent coming out of camp, we kind of get a game plan and give them a little extra time. And so, yeah, the game plan's been set. There might be a few minor tweaks here and there, depending on how some stuff looks on film. But shoot, the end of last week, we kind of gave them a first shot at it, and then, we're kind of hitting it all again leading up to this week."
