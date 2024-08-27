GAME WEEK: Michigan State OL Tanner Miller Talks Season Opener, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Offensive lineman Tanner Miller was recently named one of Michigan State football's five team captains as he and the Spartans prepare to go into battle against Florida Atlantic.
Miller addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the honor of being named a captain, the season opener and more.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Miller's presser:
Q: It's team first, but what's been your individual process you've worked through?
Miller: "I like to soak it all in. I like to feel the energy of the crowd and kind of be where my feet are at and kind of enjoy the moment and not get too high, don't get too low, just keep it steady."
Q: Where do you see the offense's synchronicity at this point?
Miller: "I think we're in a good spot. I think, conceptually, I think we have a good grasp on what we want to do and how we're going to do it. So, I think we're in a good spot right now. I think it's just getting better each and every day."
Q: Operationally, then?
Miller: "Operationally, I think we're fine. I think [the] crew's been together since spring ball, so we're kind of gelling off each other."
Q: How were you able to earn a spot as a team captain in such a short period of time with the team?
Miller: "I thought it was really cool because our captains are voted on by the team. So, obviously, these guys see me as a representation of the group, and I appreciate that a lot. So, now my goal is just to represent them the way they want me to."
