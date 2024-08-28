GAME WEEK: Michigan State RB Nate Carter Talks Season Opener, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State is just two sleeps away from its season opener against Florida Atlantic.
Not only is it the first game of the season for the Spartans, but it's the first game under this new Michigan State regime.
One of the Spartans' veteran returners, running back Nate Carter, one of only two players from last year's roster to have been elected a team captain, will be looking to help lead his squad to a much better season than it had in his first year with the program.
Carter addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Tuesday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Carter's presser:
Q: How are you incorporating your personal growth off the field with your new-found marriage and also being a great leader for the team?
Carter: "Yeah, no doubt. I think one of the things I try to focus on is just to be where my feet are at so when I'm in the building and it's football game mode, then that's what I'm worried about. And kind of not taking the work place and taking the football game back at home and just being -- I'm there with my wife and with the family ... separate those two and understand that they're combined in a way, yes, but just learning to be where I'm at so I'm focusing on the task at hand, whether I'm with my wife or whether I'm here in the building."
