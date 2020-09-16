Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics: Big Ten Football is Back!

Chuck Grenier, a local legend in Michigan for high school athletics, joins Spartan Nation to discuss Michigan State athletics' latest news.

Let's get right into it: Big Ten football is back!

On August 11, the league decided to postpone fall sports, football included, with hopes of a spring season.

What followed was a whirlwind of bad press due to their lack of transparency concerning what led them to that point.

However, Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced, "The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020."

So, what's next? There's speculation the conference will implement a bubble concept.

Where will the teams play, and what does the schedule look like?

According to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, each university will play eight games and an additional contest.

He added it would be released later this week.

It begs the question of whether the conference reacting to bad press and political pressure? Did they bow out too early and come back when it was exposed to bad press?

Or did the medical professionals present enough information to truly change their minds?

Either way, the Big Ten is once again kicking off this fall.

