SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics: Big Ten Football is Back!

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chuck Grenier, a local legend in Michigan for high school athletics, joins Spartan Nation to discuss Michigan State athletics' latest news.

Let's get right into it: Big Ten football is back!

On August 11, the league decided to postpone fall sports, football included, with hopes of a spring season.

What followed was a whirlwind of bad press due to their lack of transparency concerning what led them to that point.

However, Wednesday morning, the Big Ten announced, "The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020."

So, what's next? There's speculation the conference will implement a bubble concept.

Where will the teams play, and what does the schedule look like?

According to Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, each university will play eight games and an additional contest.

He added it would be released later this week.

It begs the question of whether the conference reacting to bad press and political pressure? Did they bow out too early and come back when it was exposed to bad press?

Or did the medical professionals present enough information to truly change their minds?

Either way, the Big Ten is once again kicking off this fall. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Football is Back!

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss the return of Big Ten Football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

MSU President, AD, & Head Coach on the Return of B1G Football

Michigan State's Samuel L. Stanley, Bill Beekman, and Mel Tucker issued statements following the return of Big Ten football.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Votes to Begin Football Season in October

Big Ten Football is back! A schedule is currently in the works and will be released later this week.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

McLain Moberg

Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State, Building Class '21

Michigan State running back commit, Audric Estime, is contributing towards Mel Tucker's #21builtstrong vision.

Taylor Gattoni

Michigan State Basketball: All-time 3-Point Leaders

Spartan Nation dives into the best three-point shooters in Michigan State basketball history.

McLain Moberg

Kudo: Michigan State Football Traditions

There is no Big Ten football. It might be back in October, November, or even January. But it's gone now, and Spartan fans want nothing more than to watch their team kickoff on Saturdays.

Hikaru Kudo

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode X

Let's take a deep-dive in Michigan State athletics with our latest episode of the Good, Bad and Ugly podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Updated NBA Mock Draft: Xavier Tillman a First-Round Pick

CBS Sports released their updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft, featuring Xavier Tillman Sr. as a first-round selection.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers ’22 ATH Braydon Brus

The Spartans offer 2022 ATH Braydon Brus out of Glendora, California.

McLain Moberg

by

jplibboy