Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Harlon Barnett Back at Michigan State with His Recruits

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— Harlon Barnett didn’t expect his career path to lead back to East Lansing as a position coach. But it did, and he is excited to be back home at Michigan State and to be with so many players he personally recruited previously.

“It was great to reconnect with those guys. Haven’t had a chance to really watch practice film. Got some feedback from Coach Tressel and Coach Burton about what they’ve been like since they’ve been here so far,” Barnett says.

“I did tell the kids when I met with them when I first got back here that whatever it’s been, the slate is clean, the slate is clean. You’ve got to prove me wrong; I’m going to believe what I see.

“Those guys I think have the potential to be really good football players; that’s why we recruited them here. They’re looking for a chance to show what they can do. They know they’ve got a fresh slate, so to speak. We weren’t able to go this spring-like we wanted to; that’s okay, they’ll be able to have a chance in the fall hopefully.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

William Peagler on Michigan State’s Connor Heyward

William Peagler is looking for a Michigan State running back to emerge at the position he leads. He discusses Connor Heyward, who wants to be that guy.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton on Michael Fletcher, Jack Camper, Drew Beesley

The terrific Michigan State defensive line coach, Ron Burton, talks to emerging stars Jack Camper, Michael Fletcher, and Drew Beesley.

Hondo S. Carpenter

The State of Michigan State Spartan Basketball Podcast

Take a deep dive into the world of college basketball with this week's podcast of the state of Michigan State basketball.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

leonamargret11

Mike Tressel, Harlon Barnett, Ron Burton Help New Staff

Mile Tressel discusses the advantage he and Ron Burton, reunited with Harlon Barnett bring to a staff. Their experience helps Mel Tucker’s new staff assimilate.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Good, Bad, Ugly: Michigan State Football Podcast

We take you on a deep dive into Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartan football program with our weekly Good, Bad, and Ugly podcast.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Impressed by Michigan State Teammates

Antjuan Simmons is impressed with the way his Michigan State Spartan football teammates are stepping up and leading during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els on Michigan State Kicker Matt Coghlin

Michigan State's Ross Els has full confidence in Spartan football kicker Matt Coghin heading into 2020.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Depth of Mel Tucker's Staff

Mike Tressel is one of four former defensive coordinators on Mel Tucker's Michigan State staff. He explains the benefits of an experienced team.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Harlon Barnett on Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State Staff

Harlon Barnett discusses Michigan State's Scottie Hazelton and his experienced staff.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

William Peagler Talks Dabo Swinney Influence on His Career

Michigan State Spartan football coach William Peagler explains the influence of Clemson Tigers' legendary head coach Dabo Swinney on his career.

Hondo S. Carpenter