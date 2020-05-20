Harlon Barnett Back at Michigan State with His Recruits

East Lansing, Mich— Harlon Barnett didn’t expect his career path to lead back to East Lansing as a position coach. But it did, and he is excited to be back home at Michigan State and to be with so many players he personally recruited previously.

“It was great to reconnect with those guys. Haven’t had a chance to really watch practice film. Got some feedback from Coach Tressel and Coach Burton about what they’ve been like since they’ve been here so far,” Barnett says.

“I did tell the kids when I met with them when I first got back here that whatever it’s been, the slate is clean, the slate is clean. You’ve got to prove me wrong; I’m going to believe what I see.

“Those guys I think have the potential to be really good football players; that’s why we recruited them here. They’re looking for a chance to show what they can do. They know they’ve got a fresh slate, so to speak. We weren’t able to go this spring-like we wanted to; that’s okay, they’ll be able to have a chance in the fall hopefully.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

