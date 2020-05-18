Harlon Barnett on Scottie Hazelton, Michigan State Staff

East Lansing, Mich— Harlon Barnett’s decision to return to Michigan State was a natural choice for him. Things didn’t end well at Florida State, but to return to East Lansing to serve on a Scottie Hazelton defensive stat loaded with experienced coordinators made it easy.

“Ross (Els) was a coordinator as well at Purdue, I think, if I’m not mistaken, Barnett says. “Scottie (Hazelton) is a really good dude. I like him a lot. There’s no ego there. Everybody has an ego, we all have an ego, but it’s not to the point where it’s my way or the highway.

“He’s open to suggestions and things that will help all of us be better as coaches and as a defense. I think he’s a great guy – I love him. We’re talking all the time; we’re working more now than we were in the building, to be honest. Because we’re meeting defensively almost every day – almost every morning with multiple hours on Zoom, we’re all getting to know each other; we’re laughing and learning at the same time; he’s a great guy.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

