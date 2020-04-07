Exclusive: Mel Tucker on How the Spartans are Handling COVID-19

East Lansing, MI—In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker discussed how he and Spartan football are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. While he certainly can’t wave a magic wand and fix the trying times our world is facing, his level headed approach is a comfort to his Spartan football team.

“It’s a very trying time for all of us. I think it’s a time for me, though, and all of us to count our blessings. Even though it’s a very difficult time and a lot of uncertainty, we will get through this, and at this point, for me, it’s about just controlling what I can control and taking it one day at a time.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

