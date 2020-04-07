Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Exclusive: Mel Tucker on How the Spartans are Handling COVID-19

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, new Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker discussed how he and Spartan football are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. While he certainly can’t wave a magic wand and fix the trying times our world is facing, his level headed approach is a comfort to his Spartan football team.

“It’s a very trying time for all of us. I think it’s a time for me, though, and all of us to count our blessings. Even though it’s a very difficult time and a lot of uncertainty, we will get through this, and at this point, for me, it’s about just controlling what I can control and taking it one day at a time.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: New Daily Routine For Tom Izzo and Michigan State Basketball

Tom Izzo the Michigan State basketball coach had an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation in which he discussed the change to the daily routine of Spartan basketball due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Exclusive: Tom Izzo On Being Lupe's Handyman While Off

In an exclusive interview with Spartan Nation, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke about the COVID-10 safety protocols and how his life has changed in becoming his wife Lupe's handyman.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Experience at Every Level Makes Scottie Hazelton Ready

Scottie Hazelton the new Michigan State football defensive coordinator has had a meteoric rise that was aided by his success at every level.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Michigan State Football Coordinator Coaching Over the Internet

Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is now meeting with his players and coaches over the internet daily and he explains that process.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Completely New Michigan State Football Offensive Staff Helps Rebuild

Michigan State Spartan football has new hope on the offensive side of the ball with Mel Tucker hiring a completely new staff headed by offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Billbeen

Get Your Highly-Anticipated Michigan State Football Recruiting Recap

If you care about the future of Michigan State Spartan football led by Mel Tucker than don't miss our highly-anticipated recruiting recap for the last week.

Jeff Dullack

Depth of Talent on Michigan State Defensive Staff Makes Football Better

The depth of the experience and talent that Mel Tucker has hired on his first Michigan State Spartan football staff makes life much easier for terrific coordinator Scottie Hazelton.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Class of '21 Illinois Defensive Lineman Jeremiah Pittman on Michigan State Offer

Arlington Heights, Illinois class of '21 defensive lineman Jeremiah Pittman discusses his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Mason Randolph Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Michigan State Offer

Yorba Linda, California class of '21 offensive lineman Mason Randolph opens us about his latest scholarship offer from Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

New Jersey Class of '21 Kevin Wigenton Discusses His Spartan Offer

Princeton, New Jersey class of '21 offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack