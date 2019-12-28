Spartan Nation
Instant Reaction To The Michigan State Vs. Wake Forest In The Pinstripe Bowl

Hondo S. Carpenter

The Michigan State Spartan football team can now celebrate that the 2019 season is over.  What started with promises by the head coach, assistants, and players of a team competing for a Big Ten title, was little more than an ineffective, unimaginative and poorly coached team that barely got to .500 and ended against a mediocre Wake Forest in the Pinstripe bowl game.  The Spartans won the game 27-21.

But the story is NOT this game.  Win over lose, the real story starts in the off-season.  Will Mark Dantonio fire any staff?  Spartan Nation was told prior to signing day from recruits that they had been told, no changes would be made.  When I asked if about what recruits had told me on signing day, Dantonio said he wasn't there to discuss that.   

But now Dantonio needs to.  When Dantonio gets his bonus of over $4 million dollars in January, he will have been paid nearly $9 million dollars over a 13 month period to coach Spartan football.  He isn't a volunteer and that question is germane.

So what will Dantonio do?  Stay tuned as in a few minutes and will have the complete post-game video and story on the game coming up.

