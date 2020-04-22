East Lansing, MI—Last year at Colorado, new Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson got to try to get to know his players in a short time.

Less than a year after arriving in Boulder, he now is in East Lansing. No spring football and players scattered around the nation. So did last year help him prepare for this season?

“You know, it’s hard to know. I mean, we had a little more of the offseason program which we put them into, so that really gave you a good standpoint and then obviously the spring, but I mean it was probably through the most of the spring where you had a pretty good feel for things. Obviously, kids always change and are going through different things at different times, and so it’s always evolving. You always got to be aware of that as a coach, I think, but I would say probably through the greater parts of spring had a pretty good idea for the feel for it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

