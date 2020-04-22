Spartan Nation
Jay Johnson on Getting to Know Players During COVID-19

East Lansing, MI—Last year at Colorado, new Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson got to try to get to know his players in a short time.

Less than a year after arriving in Boulder, he now is in East Lansing. No spring football and players scattered around the nation. So did last year help him prepare for this season?

“You know, it’s hard to know. I mean, we had a little more of the offseason program which we put them into, so that really gave you a good standpoint and then obviously the spring, but I mean it was probably through the most of the spring where you had a pretty good feel for things. Obviously, kids always change and are going through different things at different times, and so it’s always evolving. You always got to be aware of that as a coach, I think, but I would say probably through the greater parts of spring had a pretty good idea for the feel for it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Mel Tucker Lands Maryland Cornerback Antoine Booth for Class of '21

Maryland class of '21 cornerback Antoine Booth commits to Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State's Chris Kapilovic Discusses Change on the Line

Chris Kapilovic talks about what he wants to change with the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen discusses group texts, Zoom, keeping Michigan State Spartan football team close.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons working hard to keep the Michigan State Spartan football team close.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Talks Emerging Spartan Receiver Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed, Michigan State football wide receiver has Courtney Hawkins attention.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jerry Disanto

Kobe Myers Class of '20 Pontiac, Michigan Athlete Commits To Michigan State

Class of '20 Pontiac, Michigan, athlete Kobe Myers commits to Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Jeff Dullack

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Safety Jah’von Grigsby Talks Spartan Offer

Class of '21 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a Safety Jah’von Grigsby talks Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football offer.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Recap April 13-April 19, 2020

Get the entire weekly recap of Mel Tucker and Michigan State football recruiting.

Jeff Dullack

West Bloomfield, Michigan, Linebacker Jordan Cannon on Spartan Offer

West Bloomfield, Michigan, class of '22 linebacker Jordan Cannon was excited to get a Michigan State Spartan scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and discussed it with us.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Class of '22 offensive line Ka’Marii Landers Michigan State Recruit

Dearborn, Michigan, class of 2022 offensive lineman Ka’Marii Landers discusses his scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

Jeff Dullack