Jonathan Smith Flips the Script, Michigan State Now No. 11 in Transfer Portal Rankings
Roughly a month after a chaotic opening to the spring edition of the transfer portal for Michigan State football, new Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has turned the narrative around.
As of 4:30 p.m. CST on Friday, 247Sports has Michigan State ranked No. 11 in its 2024 transfer portal team rankings.
This followed the Spartans' latest addition of transfer cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from LSU, who committed on Friday.
Hughes' commitment followed another Friday portal acquisition -- safety Nikai Martinez from UCF.
The two commitments came just two days after Michigan State secured defensive lineman transfer Ben Roberts from Oregon and a week after it landed linebacker transfer Marcellius Pulliam from Miami (FL).
The Spartans officially have 23 transfer commits now.
On the other side, Michigan State lost 38 players to the transfer portal, many of whom entered this spring.
Things weren't looking good for Coach Smith's first offseason with the program when former key Spartans like defensive linemen Simeon Barrow Jr., Derrick Harmon, Andrew Depaepe and Bai Jobe, offensive linemen Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark, running backs Jaren Mangham, Jalen Berger and Davion Primm and safeties Jaden Mangham and Malcolm Jones left for the portal.
But as of Friday evening, the Spartans are back in control of the portal.
Smith had already brought over key players from Oregon State like quarterback Aidan Chiles and offensive lineman Tanner Miller, but now, he has quickly made work of filling the voids that have been left since the Spartans' Spring Showcase. And it's likely he isn't done.
