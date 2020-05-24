Spartan Nation
Harlon Barnett on Michigan State’s Julian Barnett

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Harlon Barnett’s return to East Lansing has a lot of people excited. He is a legend as a player and was a vital member of the staff that led the Spartans to a Rose Bowl win and a berth in the college football playoff.

He has bee coaching the cornerbacks at Michigan State, and perhaps no player at that position on the roster is as talented as Julian Barnett. A youngster that Harlon is excited to tutor and mentor.

“Well, you know before I left, he was being recruited as a cornerback anyway. Julian and I knew each other pretty well. I think he can be an excellent cornerback. He’s long, he’s big, he can run, and that’s what he was recruited here to do anyhow,” Barnett says. 

“I know he’s happy to be back on that side of the ball, and I expect big things from Julian. There is no relation that we know of, in case you guys were wondering (laughing).”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

