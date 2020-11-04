Latest Amway Coaches Poll: MSU Football Receives Nine Votes

East Lansing, MI – After beating Michigan last weekend, things have turned around for the Michigan State Spartans.

When MSU lost to Rutgers in week one, nobody thought they would come close to reaching the top-25; however, its latest victory over the Wolverines provided some good news.

In the latest Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan State received nine votes while Michigan fell 11-spots to No. 25.

Three other Big Ten teams are ranked, including Ohio State (No. 3), Wisconsin (No. 11), and Indiana (No. 13).

Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue are schools receiving votes.

Latest Amway Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points 1st Place Votes 1 Clemson 7-0 1527 43 2 Alabama 6-0 1503 17 3 Ohio State 2-0 1407 2 4 Notre Dame 6-0 1358 0 5 Georgia 4-1 1304 0 6 Cincinnati 5-0 1157 0 7 Texas A&M 4-1 1154 0 8 Florida 3-1 1101 0 9 BYU 7-0 1025 0 10 Miami 5-1 964 0 11 Wisconsin 1-0 908 0 12 Oklahoma State 4-1 783 0 13 Indiana 2-0 730 0 14 Oregon 0-0 725 0 15 Marshall 5-0 473 0 16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 464 0 17 Iowa State 4-2 433 0 18 SMU 6-1 421 0 19 Oklahoma 4-2 413 0 20 USC 0-0 365 0 21 Auburn 4-2 246 0 22 Army 6-1 208 0 23 Boise State 2-0 204 0 24 North Carolina 4-2 192 0 25 Michigan 1-1 141 0

