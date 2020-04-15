Matt Allen Talks Intricacies of New Spartan Offensive Line

East Lansing, MI—As Michigan State Spartan football goes through the metamorphosis from the Mark Dantonio era to the Mel Tucker regime, there will be many changes. Especially at the challenging positions like quarterback and offensive lineman.

Michigan State lineman Matt Allen talked about learning a scheme and all the intricacies of those changes in system and schematic.

“Yeah, I mean, there are some similar things and then some things that are a lot different. I mean, one thing that’s a lot different is the lingo that we’ve been using, so that’s been a difficult adjustment. Just because over the past four years I’ve gotten so used to saying things the way that we’ve always done them, so now that they came in and there’s a whole new offense, it’s just kind of the biggest adaption so far; just learning the new lingo and stuff. It’s basically like learning a new language, at least to me.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

