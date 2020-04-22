Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—Matt Allen is the leader of the Michigan State Spartan football team.

Unlike any position on the field, the line must build a relationship second to none. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen discussed how he is using texts, videos, and much more to keep his team close.

“Honestly, I mean with the group text and stuff like that I think it has brought us a little bit closer together. I mean, not as close together as we would be if we were together, but the situation has just kind of made us. I would say more accountable to each other, as in everybody’s checking in on everybody else to make sure that they’re able to get their work done and do what has to be done so that whenever the time comes, if they do find a cure and treatment for this. We’re allowed to get back to school, then we’ll be ready to go and we’ll be ready to hit the ground running as soon as we get back.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

