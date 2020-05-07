Ron Burton Spurns Other Offers to Stay at Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—The Michigan State defensive line has been one of the most consistently highest producers in the program for seven years. What do all of those years have in common with the players changing every year? Ron Burton, the defensive line coach.

No sooner had Mark Dantonio declared his retirement then Ron Burton's phone began to ring. Burton had been a hot commodity for Dantonio, and despite overtures from many schools, the former Dallas Cowboy never left. But now, he was a free agent.

Big Ten schools did their best to secure his services, and other schools in warmer climates also called. But Burton had fallen in love with the Midwest, and his family had as well. So while he was close to signing a deal with the Indiana Hoosiers, Mel Tucker was not going to lose the star of the Dantonio staff.

The moment Tucker called Burton and offered him the same job, Burton didn't take long to say he was staying. A great move by Tucker. Burton talked about being in East Lansing.

"It's great to be a Spartan. I've been here for seven years. When the opportunity was asked by me to stay, I wanted to be on the staff with Mel Tucker. It's just been something that when you enjoy where you are, you want to continue it; you want to make it even better than what it is. He presented that to my family and me, and we wholeheartedly wanted to stay."

