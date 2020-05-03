Ron Burton on New Mel Tucker Michigan State Recruiting Style

East Lansing, MI—Since he arrived in East Lansing to join Mark Dantonio’s staff, Ron Burton has been one of the best on-field coaches and recruiters. That is why when Dantonio left, the suitors lined up for a chance to hire Burton.

Mel Tucker getting him to stay in East Lansing, may have been one of the best hires of the new Spartan head coach.

Burton fits in perfectly with Tucker’s new all-out recruiting style.

I spoke to him recently and asked him if he was enjoying the new pace that Tucker has brought scouting the nation for talent.

“Very enjoyable, keeps you on your toes. It’s just like shaving, you’ve got to do it every day, or you don’t have an opportunity to be your best. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about the different aspects of the recruiting trail and how we go about it in this fashion. What I love about it is every day, it’s all day, and I’ve really enjoyed it because it’s consistent and yes, the energy is there. Just knowing more and more about other ways of doing things. It’s been very, very honest, and it’s been very straightforward, and I’ve enjoyed it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack