Exclusive: Mel Tucker on the Point of Attack

East Lansing, MI—When Mark Dantonio and Urban Meyer owned the Big Ten Conference, it was with a commitment that both told Spartan Nation, “Starts at the point of attack.” But as the game evolves, is that same point of view still germane? In an exclusive interview with the new Michigan State head football coach Melt Tucker, we asked him.

“I believe that the game of football is a game that is won and lost in the trenches. Offensive and defensive lines that is where it all starts. If you want to learn how to play the game of football as a youngster, play on the offense and defensive line. Everything starts there with us. That is a huge point of emphasis with me; we emphasize it in recruiting; we emphasize it in everything that we do from a planning standpoint in games, offense, and defense.

There is a lot of things that have evolved over the years in the game of football. One thing that has not changed is that you better be able to win a long scrimmage.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

