Michigan State AD Bill Beekman Talks Mark Dantonio & New Coaching Search

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

Earlier today we had breaking news at Spartan Nation that Mark Dantonio was retiring. Earlier this even, here at the Breslin Center for the #14 Michigan State vs. #20 Penn State basketball game, AD Bill Beekman stepped to the platform.

According to Beekman’s SID office, “After a storied 13 seasons as head coach of the Michigan State football program, Mark Dantonio announced his decision to retire on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Dantonio finishes his career with a record of 114-57 in East Lansing, 132-74 in 16 seasons overall. During his time at the helm of the Spartan program, Dantonio compiled an impressive list of accomplishments including three Big Ten Championships, two victories in the Big Ten Championship Game, victories in the 2014 Rose Bowl and the 2015 Cotton Bowl, and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff, finishing his career as the winningest football coach in Michigan State history. Mike Tressel will serve as acting head coach while a search is conducted to find Dantonio's replacement.”

Above is the entire video of Beekman’s press conference. Take a few minutes to watch and tell us what you think in the comment section.

