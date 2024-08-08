Michigan State Associate HC/RBs Coach/Co-Special Teams Coordinator Keith Bhonapha From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith brought in an abundance of coaches from Oregon State this offseason, including his right-hand man Keith Bhonapha, his associate head coach.
Bhonapha also serves as the Spartans' running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator.
He addressed the media following Thursday's practice. Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: Now that you've been getting acclimated to MSU, how's camp going so far?
Bhonapha: Well it's a lot rainier this summer than I thought it was ever going to be. But overall, I think it's been good. From a team standpoint, the big thing that we wanted to focus on is just making sure we get these guys to continue to play together, continue to fight. Which has been pretty cool. From our room -- the running back room -- I think we're taking strides when it comes to just the offensive concepts, I think some of the stuff that we're doing in protection has been really good for these guys. Gives them an opportunity just to do some different things in the offensive game plan. The run game, in my opinion, working with Coach M, who's one of the best in the country in my opinion, really has helped these guys to just to kind of understand and just give them an opportunity to feel like there's going to be space for them to go out there and make plays in the run game."
