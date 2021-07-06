Michigan State Basketball listed in Top-6 for '22 4-star PG Trejuan Holloman

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State basketball made the cut for a dual-sport athlete in the 2022 recruiting class.

Trejuan Holloman, a four-star point guard and three-star cornerback, has received offers from both Spartan programs, listing MSU hoops in his top-6 schools alongside Oklahoma State, Marquette, Minnesota, Illinois, and Dayton.

"I've been playing basketball since I was three, shooting on the big rim," Holloman told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "Football has always been fun for me."

At 6-foot-1 and 165-pounds, he is the No. 1 overall prospect in Minnesota and listed as the No. 7 point guard in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Holloman took an official visit to East Lansing the first weekend in June, and between both sports, holds a total of 16 scholarship offers.

In November 2020, he was unsure how to choose between basketball and football, saying, "I can't even tell you. Right now, I really can't give up either ... I love both."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1