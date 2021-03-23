Michigan State Begins Spring Practice, Sets Green-White Game for April 24

Michigan State Football will host morning practices every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for the next five weeks.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State has released its spring football schedule.

The Spartans begin practice today and are scheduled to host morning practices every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for the next five weeks.

In total, MSU will have 15 practice sessions, finishing it up with the annual spring game on April 24.

As of now, there isn't information concerning fan attendance during the Green-White game, but Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker plans to preview spring practice with a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Last year, spring football was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which set the Spartans back tremendously, considering it delayed the new coaching staff's ability to implement different schemes on both sides of the ball.

MSU finished 2-5 with marquee wins over Michigan and Northwestern; however, Tucker has since reshaped the Spartans roster.

Since mid-November, 16 student-athletes entered the transfer portal while Michigan State gained 12 new players. Six of those transfers were mid-year additions and are currently on the spring roster, including offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, defensive end Drew Jordan, defensive backs Kendall Brooks and Spencer Rowland, quarterback Anthony Russo, and running back Kenneth Walker III.

The Spartans also welcomed four early enrollee freshman in offensive lineman Ethan Boyd, quarterback Hampton Fay, tight end Kameron Allen, and safety Michael Gravely Jr.

