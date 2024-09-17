Michigan State C Tanner Miller Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's offense is still a work in progress, and most of the factors holding it back starts on the offensive line.
The unit has had strong moments throughout the team's first three games of the season, but there is still much work to do, especially when it comes to the run game.
Center Tanner Miller, the leader of this Michigan State offensive, addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the team's Week 3 win, its tall task ahead with Boston College and more.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Miller's media availability:
Q: The book on Boston College is its physicality on the line of scrimmage. Do you see that on tape? Is it accurate? And how much are you guys looking forward to sort of seeing where you guys are in that department?
Miller: "I think, yeah, their physicality jumps out first thing you see. And I think it's gonna be fun; I think it's going to be a good test for us. I think they're obviously a really good team. So if we think we're the team that we think we are, then we gotta go out there and prove it, and testing yourself against the best is what you want to do in those situations. So, should be a fun one."
Q: When you've looked at the run game through three weeks, just what do you see? How close are you to maybe getting something put together?
Miller: "I think each week we've kind of taken a step in the right direction. So, I think it's just continuing to take those steps and make this thing go. I think we need better execution, all around, and be more consistent, but I think we're taking steps in the right direction."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.