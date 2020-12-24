Michigan State CB Chris Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

The total of student-athletes who have entered the transfer portal for Michigan State is up to 13.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State has had 13 student-athletes enter the transfer portal since Nov. 16.

Chris Jackson was a starter coming into the season but wasn't with the team by year's end.

Now, the redshirt sophomore cornerback is looking for a new school after entering the portal, a program spokesman confirmed Thursday.

"Chris hasn't been with the team, and I really don't anticipate him being back with the team this season," MSU coach Mel Tucker said on Dec. 15. "We'll assess everything with Chris after the season when we're all wrapped up."

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound defensive back finished with nine tackles, including two for a loss, and one pass break-up through four contests.

Jackson started the first two games but missed the next two due to an injury, as indicated by Tucker. He returned to compete against Northwestern and Ohio State and was out during the 39-24 loss at Penn State.

The 12 other athletes currently in the portal include Julian Barnett, Davion Williams, Marcel Lewis, Luke Fulton, Charles Willekes, Jeslord Boateng, Anthony Williams Jr., Andre Welch, Rocky Lombardi, Devontae Dobbs, Max Rosenthal, and long snapper Jude Pedrozo.

