Michigan State CB Chris Jackson Transfers to Washington State

Former Michigan State cornerback Chris Jackson officially transfers to Washington State.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, MI – Chris Jackson is officially leaving the Michigan State football program.

The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to Washington State Thursday afternoon through social media.

"Blessed beyond measure. Now watch me work," Jackson wrote via Twitter.

The former Spartan entered the transfer portal on Dec. 24 after Mel Tucker told reporters he was no longer with the team.

"Chris hasn't been with the team, and I really don't anticipate him being back with the team this season," Tucker said in a videoconference. "We'll assess everything with Chris after the season when we're all wrapped up."

Jackson had ten tackles in nine career games, including two for a loss and one pass-breakup (started two contests).

Fifteen student-athletes have entered the portal for MSU since Nov. 16, and the Georgia native is one of nine players to find a new school.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton
  • LB Charles Willekes
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo

