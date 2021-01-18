Michigan State CB Chris Jackson Transfers to Washington State

East Lansing, MI – Chris Jackson is officially leaving the Michigan State football program.

The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to Washington State Thursday afternoon through social media.

"Blessed beyond measure. Now watch me work," Jackson wrote via Twitter.

The former Spartan entered the transfer portal on Dec. 24 after Mel Tucker told reporters he was no longer with the team.

"Chris hasn't been with the team, and I really don't anticipate him being back with the team this season," Tucker said in a videoconference. "We'll assess everything with Chris after the season when we're all wrapped up."

Jackson had ten tackles in nine career games, including two for a loss and one pass-breakup (started two contests).

Fifteen student-athletes have entered the portal for MSU since Nov. 16, and the Georgia native is one of nine players to find a new school.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan

WR Javez Alexander

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton

LB Charles Willekes

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1