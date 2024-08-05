Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith From Week 2 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It won't be long now until the Michigan State Spartans take the field for their home opener against Florida Atlantic.
The Spartans got their first real taste of that physical intensity today when they put on the pads for the first time this fall camp.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith liked what he saw from his squad.
The first-year Spartan coach addressed the media following practice. Below is a partial transcript from Smith's presser:
Opening statement: "Well, first day of full pads today. Was really pleased with kind of the physicality. Actually did some live tackle -- limited amount -- but some live tackle. I thought it was good for the guys to continue to progress and play. Been working hard. A week into it, I've been pleased with the effort, attention to detail. We're throwing a lot at them. It's not flawless, perfect, in any way, but I do appreciate the effort these guys are giving and battling each other day in and day out."
Q: How do you approach the tackling opponent in the next couple of weeks?
Smith: "We did some today, and it was in a scripted, kind of controlled, about 24 plays of it. So, with three groups, eight plays per guy. We're definitely doing a bunch of drills ... get in a great body posture to make tackles, but we're staying up and staying off the ground. We'll have a few scrimmages this camp where it will be live tackle."
You can view Smith's press conference from last week below:
