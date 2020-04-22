East Lansing, MI—Michigan State tight end coach Ted Gilmore leads the position on the Spartan offense that Jay Johns, the coordinator, said was the MVP of the Spartan scheme. Gilmore coached tight ends years ago and expounded if the position has evolved much since then.

“I don’t think it has changed at all. Football is football, in my opinion. From the tight end position, you’re recruiting a bigger skill athlete. At the end of the day, it comes down to blocking, tackling, and playing with your hands. All those things we coached 20 years ago, we’re still coaching to this day. There is more creativity in the offense as far as opening things up, but for us, we’re going to do all of that. You’ll be attached as an in-line guy; you be detached. The game truly has not changed, in my opinion. Some schemes have changed, but the fundamental aspect is all the same.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

