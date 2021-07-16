Michigan State Commit Jack Stone named No. 4 Kicker in 2022 Class

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up nicely.

The Spartans feature 14 pledges, including Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas, Texas, who is considered a three-star prospect, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

However, specialists are evaluated much differently than other positions on the football field. According to Chris Sailer Kicking, Stone is the fourth overall kicker in the 2022 class and is one of six players listed as a six-star kicker (projected Power 5 freshman year starter) in the cycle itself.

"Jack is a very talented high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. Jack does an excellent job on field goal. He gets the ball up well and easily has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, FBS ready," Sailer wrote in Stone's player evaluation. "He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. Also a talented punter. Jack continues to improve in this area of his game. A big time competitor that kicks with confidence. There is major all around upside here. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Jack. He is a special talent."

