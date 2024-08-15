Michigan State D-Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, MIch. -- Michigan State football is already nearing the end of Week 3 of fall camp.
One of the Spartans' key units going into Week 1 against Florida Atlantic will be their defensive line, a group led by Legi Suiaunoa, who was one the several coaches to join Jonathan Smith after coaching under him at Oregon State.
Suiaunoa addressed the media after Michigan State's practice on Thursday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Suianoa's press conference:
Q: How do you see the new guys in your room fitting into the mix?
Suiaunoa: "It's been awesome. I mean, the guys that we brought into the room since, obviously, spring ball, they've been a great addition to the program. They came from programs, they're really good players. We felt like we did a really good job with our recruiting staff and just trying to be able to find the right guys that can come here and chase what we're wanting them to chase and do it the way we want it to get done. And I think every single guy that's came in this room so far has been able to do that for us."
Q: When looking at the defensive tackle position in the portal, are you looking for players who are more established rather than on the come up?
Suiaunoa: "Yeah, we're going to make the best decision that's going to allow us to play the best defense possible for us. And we're chasing a championship here -- that's kind of what we owe these players and what we said yes to. And so, the players that we brought into this program, we feel like is going to give us a chance to be able to do that for us."
