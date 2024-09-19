Michigan State DE Khris Bogle Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State defensive end Khris Bogle has continued to dominate up front through the Spartans' first three games of the season.
His and his group's production in the trenches is going to be crucial as Michigan State heads into its most brutal stretch of the seeing, starting with Boston College on Saturday night.
Bogle addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the win over Prairie View A&M, the upcoming test that is Boston College and more.
You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Bogle's media availability:
Q: How do you encourage teammates who haven't played in this level of game?
Bogle: "Just treat it like any other game. We work hard during the week; we practice how we play. And when game time comes, it's executing the game plan."
Q: When you face not just a mobile quarterback like that, but a small quarterback like that [Thomas Castellanos], what changes from a pass rush standpoint, and how much is there maybe similarities between him and Florida Atlantic's quarterback [Cam Fancher]?
Bogle: "Kind of similarities, just two different quarterbacks. Because I don't compare quarterbacks the same. He can run around a lot. Just by watching him, he's not as big, but he can definitely run, so contain, keep him in the pocket as much as we can."
Q: How have you guys been able to do that?
Bogle: "I mean Coach [Joe] Rossi came up with a game plan, and we just got to go out there and execute the game plan. I don't want to say too much about the detail that we got going in, but we're definitely going to get after him."
