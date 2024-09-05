Michigan State DL D'Quan Douse Reflects on Season Opener, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's first points of Jonathan Smith's reign in East Lansing were on the defensive side of the ball.
That was thanks to transfer safety defensive lineman D'Quan Douse, who sacked Florida State quarterback Cam Fancher for a safety, giving the Spartans an early 2-0 lead in their season opener.
Douse finished the game with four tackles, as well as that sack.
The sixth-year defensive tackle transferred to Michigan State this offseason after spending five years at Georgia Tech. He made 12 starts last season, establishing himself as one of the top defensive tackles in the ACC.
Douse addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing his safety, the season opener in general and the Spartans' upcoming matchup with Maryland.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Douse's presser:
Q: What does it mean for you, as a newcomer, to get the first points of the Jonathan Smith era?
Douse: "I mean, it's exciting. I guess it's just a testament to hard work. I mean, a lot of guys put in the work, and not just the safety, but just for me to speak on the D-line, we had seven sacks; I feel like that's pretty big. But I think that's just a testament -- we've been working hard since January, when I got here, and it's just all coming to fruition."
Q: Were those the first points of your college career?
Douse: "Yeah, a couple blocked field goals, but I never scored, though."
