Michigan State DL Jalen Thompson From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football will have a much different defensive line last year.
It will include a blend of transfers and some key returners looking to take on bigger roles. One of those returners is defensive end Jalen Thompson, who made strides in his first collegiate season last year.
Thompson addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: How are you feeling?
Thompson: "Last year, I got a few snaps under my belt. This year, I'm just trying to fix the details so that I can be able to perform better at a higher level and just having more stamina."
Q: Coach Chad Wilt said you're working more on the strong side? How did that transtion happen from what you were doing in the spring?
Thompson: "The rush end was more so like drop in coverage ... but I played both, so I mean, I'm versatile, I'm able to play both."
Q: You weren't expecting to play a whole lot last year but ended up getting some starting experience. How do you feel different this year?
Thompson: "This year, I feel way more confident. Got a new scheme coming in, but I got guys around me that are helping me. ... Kind of back to where I started [at defensive end]. So, I feel great. And then, just knowing that we're all getting to learn this new scheme together, it feels great."
Below is Coach Jonathan Smith's presser from Monday: