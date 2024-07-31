Michigan State DL Maverick Hansen From Day 1 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is going to have to rely heavily on its returning veterans this season, as they understand best what the standard of Spartan football truly is.
One of the longest-tenured players on the team is defensive lineman Maverick Hansen. Hansen enters his sixth season with the Spartans and is playing under his third regime, having played for both Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker.
That experience is rare on a Michigan State team that has experienced so much turnover this offseason. It will be vital for him and the rest of the defensive line room.
Hansen addressed the medoa following Michigan State's first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hansen's press conference:
Q: I think you're the only guy on the roster that played on a Mark Dantonio team. Do you take any pride in that?
Hansen: "Absolutely. ... It matters, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I'v been given an opportunity to get my sixth year from the COVID year; obviously, I redshirted the year before that. So, having a sixth year and being able to play here one more time, it means the world to me. I feel like I haven't been able to really put my best out there for a lot of reasons. But I really just feel like this is a great opportunity for me to put my best foot forward and leave a legacy that I've been wanting to leave here that I haven't been able to in the past."
