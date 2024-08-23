Michigan State DT Maverick Hansen Speaks on Being Named a Team Captain, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State sixth-year defensive tackle Maverick Hansen was named one of the Spartans' five team captains for the 2024 season.
The longtime Spartan is now playing under his third regime with the Green and White. His experience in the program, as well as his leadership, have helped him earn the respect of his teammates, and that is why he will be one of a handful of captains for this season.
Hansen addressed the media after the Spartans' practice on Thursday. You can view part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: What does it mean to be named a team captain?
Hansen: "It means the world to me. The fact that the guys voted me captain. They showed that they truly care and value me, and I can't ask much more than that. I love it. It really means everything to me because I've been here so long and to be valued, it just -- it lightens my heart."
Q: Was it something you set out for?
Hansen: "Yeah, I mean, I think that there's like over 12 to 15 guys that easily could have been captain. And I mean, we work hard every day. I try to influence guys and lead them the right way and everything. So, as far as that goes, I just try to do all the right things all the right time, and it just happened to fall in. Because there's guys that are doing the same exact things. So, it's definitely truly an honor.
You can watch Hansen's media availability from the first week of fall camp below:
