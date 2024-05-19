Michigan State EDGE Ken Talley Takes Jab at Former Teammate Jaden Mangham
Former Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham irked the Spartan fanbase when he announced he would be transferring to Michigan on Friday.
Mangham, who spent two years in East Lansing, not only decided he wanted to move on from Michigan State, but he chose to join "the enemy."
It was a move not only felt by Spartan fans but Mangham's former teammates as well.
His former teammate, Michigan State edge rusher Ken Talley, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his disapproval of Mangham's decision.
"Soft anyway lol," Talley posted.
It's safe to assume Talley isn't the only Spartan who feels disdain for Mangham's move. Fortunately for them, Michigan State will have an opportunity to face Mangham on the gridiron on Oct. 26 at Michigan Stadium.
Mangham posted 73 tackles, one for a loss, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and four interceptions in 19 games at Michigan State.
He was a four-star prospect from Wylie E. Groves High School, where, according to 247Sports, he was the No.7-ranked player in the class of 2022 in the state of Michigan. 247Sports' composite rankings had him ranked the No. 13 ATH in the nation.
Mangham was one of the many Spartans to enter the transfer portal this spring, including his brother, running back Jaren Mangham, who committed to Minnesota. Jaren Mangham began his collegiate career at Colorado before transferring to South Florida and then Michigan State in December, 2022.
Jaden Mangham joins college football's reigning national champions with two years of eligibility remaining.
