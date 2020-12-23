Michigan State FB/TE Max Rosenthal Enters Transfer Portal

Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Since November 16, ten Michigan State student-athletes have entered the transfer portal.
East Lansing, MI – Michigan State now has ten student-athletes who have entered the transfer portal this season.

Redshirt junior fullback/tight end, Max Rosenthal, has entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed earlier this week.

Rosenthal joined MSU as a walk-on and redshirted in 2017 after graduating from New Trier High School in Wisconsin.

The former Spartan became the program's starting fullback following an injury to Collin Lucas, where he recovered a fumble in the endzone for a score against Maryland.

However, Michigan State scratched the fullback position from its depth chart last year, so Rosenthal was used as an H-back, finishing with two receptions for four yards and a touchdown while appearing in 12 contests (he suffered an injury in the Pinstripe Bowl).

Once the university hired Mel Tucker and brought in a new offensive coordinator in Jay Johnson, it was clear the position wasn't coming back – Rosenthal transitioned to becoming a tight end but never dressed for MSU.

Out of the ten players interested in leaving East Lansing, three have picked new schools, including Marcel Lewis (CMU), Julian Barnett (Memphis), and Devontae Dobbs (Memphis).

