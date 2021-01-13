Michigan State FB/TE Max Rosenthal Transfers to Illinois

Former Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal officially transfers to Illinois, electing to stay in the Big Ten.

East Lansing, MI – Max Rosenthal won't be leaving the Big Ten.

The redshirt junior committed to Illinois on Tuesday after entering the transfer portal in late December.

"Being a Spartan has meant the world to me, and no matter where I go in life, I will always bleed green and white," Rosenthal wrote via Twitter. "For as long as I can remember, I have always dreamed of competing in the Big Ten and to receive a world class education, so these past four years have been nothing short of a dream come true."

Rosenthal arrived at Michigan State as a walk-on before competing in 20 career contests featuring two starts and two touchdowns.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2017 but eventually earned the top fullback spot midway through 2018 and recovered a fumble for a score against Maryland.

Fifteen student-athletes have entered the portal for MSU since Nov. 16, and the 6-foot-2 270-pound graduate from New Trier High School is the eighth player to commit elsewhere.

The Spartans aren't scheduled to play Illinois until 2022.

