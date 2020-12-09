Michigan State Football 14.5-point Underdogs Against Penn State

Michigan State searches for its second consecutive win in Happy Valley while bringing the Land Grant Trophy back to East Lansing.

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State Spartans put together another less than impressive outing against Ohio State, losing 52-12.

Mel Tucker was so frustrated; he immediately pointed towards MSU's final game vs. Penn State as the only positive.

"The most positive thing that I can think of right now is that we got another game, thank God, and this wasn't the last game of the season. That's a positive for me because we got an opportunity to go back and look at the tape and get ready for the next one," said Tucker. "If this was the last game of the season and we had to end like this, it makes for a long off-season."

Now, the Spartans are preparing to face the Nittany Lions, a team that fell short of lofty expectations coming in to 2020.

However, back-to-back wins against Michigan and Rutgers have provided Penn State with some much-needed momentum, so MSU will need to play significantly better if they want to leave Happy Valley with a victory.

Odds

BetOnline: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Pinnacle: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

BookMaker: MSU is a 14.5-point underdog.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1