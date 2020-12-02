Michigan State Football 23.5-Point Underdogs Against Ohio State

East Lansing, MI – Last week, first-year head coach Mel Tucker provided hope for the future with another upset victory and his first inside Spartan Stadium.

MSU pulled off a 29-20 win vs. the No. 8 Northwestern Wildcats, giving life to a program, who had lost two in a row.

"Wins like today show what type of football we're capable of playing when we're focused, when we're process-driven and when we play complementary football, and when we take care of the football," Tucker said.

Now, Michigan State is set to face Ohio State, the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten, but once again, the contest is in jeopardy due to COVID-19.

The Buckeyes have missed two games for coronavirus issues, including last week's matchup against Illinois.

Regardless, MSU won't change its preparation, even though they may play a different school on Saturday.

And right now, Michigan State is considered more than a three-touchdown underdog by multiple betting sites.

SkyBook: MSU is a 23.5-point underdog.

Sports Betting: MSU is a 23.5-point underdog.

My Bookie: MSU is a 23.5-point underdog.

BetOnline: MSU is a 23.5-point underdog.

