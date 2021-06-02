Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Football: 3-star DE Curlee Thomas Sets Official Visit

Curlee Thomas, a 2022 three-star defensive end out of Texas, will officially visit Michigan State in June.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – The NCAA recruiting dead period implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, meaning recruits can take official visits for the first time in over a year. 

Michigan State football is in for a busy month as multiple recruits plan to take tours of East Lansing, including 2022 three-star defensive end and top priority Curlee Thomas. 

Following the Spartans scholarship offer in November, Thomas' visit is scheduled for June 11, one month before his commitment date. 

On April 11, the Fort Worth native listed MSU in his top-9 alongside Arkansas, Cal, Texas Tech, Purdue, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Mississippi State, and Hawaii. 

At 6-foot-4 and 240-pounds, he is the No. 83 recruit in Texas and the No. 86 defensive linemen in the 2022 class (No. 552 nationally). 

As a junior, Thomas was a first-team All-State selection, competing in nine games and posting 58 tackles, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one safety.

By the Numbers

  • 2019 Stats: 42 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety, one forced fumble.
  • 2020 Stats: 58 tackles, 22 for a loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15108110_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football: 3-star DE Curlee Thomas Sets Official Visit

USATSI_15272060_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Reportedly Lands Wisconsin's Saeed Khalif as Player Personnel Director

USATSI_15959113_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State makes Top-10 for 3-star WR Kevin Thomas

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

2022 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers Set to Visit Michigan State in June

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Former Michigan State LB Devin Hightower Transfers to Cincinnati

USATSI_11024468_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Evaluating Michigan State Football's '22 Commits

535170014_getty_ingest_LOWRES
Basketball

MSU Hoops: Branden Dawson Recruiting former Spartans for The Basketball Tournament

Izzo on ncaa court 16 sid
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXII: Basketball