Michigan State Football: 3-star DE Curlee Thomas Sets Official Visit

Curlee Thomas, a 2022 three-star defensive end out of Texas, will officially visit Michigan State in June.

East Lansing, Mich. – The NCAA recruiting dead period implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted, meaning recruits can take official visits for the first time in over a year.

Michigan State football is in for a busy month as multiple recruits plan to take tours of East Lansing, including 2022 three-star defensive end and top priority Curlee Thomas.

Following the Spartans scholarship offer in November, Thomas' visit is scheduled for June 11, one month before his commitment date.

On April 11, the Fort Worth native listed MSU in his top-9 alongside Arkansas, Cal, Texas Tech, Purdue, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Mississippi State, and Hawaii.

At 6-foot-4 and 240-pounds, he is the No. 83 recruit in Texas and the No. 86 defensive linemen in the 2022 class (No. 552 nationally).

As a junior, Thomas was a first-team All-State selection, competing in nine games and posting 58 tackles, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one safety.

By the Numbers

2019 Stats: 42 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety, one forced fumble.

42 tackles, 7 for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety, one forced fumble. 2020 Stats: 58 tackles, 22 for a loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, one safety.

