Michigan State Football 7.5-point Underdogs Against Indiana

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – After back-to-back road games, Michigan State heads home to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon.

The Spartans are coming off a 49-7 loss to Iowa while the Hoosiers remain at the top of the Big Ten East, 3-0, defeating Michigan, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Indiana is ranked inside the top-10 of the AP poll for the first time since 1969.

And the Hoosiers acquired their first win over U-M in 33-years (1987).

"Our guys expected to be in this position," Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters on Monday. "Whether anybody else did or not, it really doesn't matter."

So, following a bad game for MSU and a convincing victory for Indiana, it's understandable that multiple sites think Michigan State is a 7.5-point underdog.

Odds

  • Pinnacle: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.
  • Sports Betting: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.
  • My Bookie: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.
  • Sky Book: MSU is a 7.5-point underdog.

Last season, Michigan State won the Old Brass Spittoon in Spartan Stadium, besting the Hoosiers, 40-31.

Series Notes

  • MSU leads the all-time series 48-16-2
  • The Spartans have won 18 out of the last 21 matchups, including the last three.
  • Michigan State at home vs. Indiana: 26-6-1

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
MSU88CHICK
MSU88CHICK

Go green

juliemob
juliemob

Come on Spartans, you can do this, last week is behind us now!!!!

