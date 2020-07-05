Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

Michigan State Offers Four-Star DE Anthony Lucas

McLain Moberg

Four-Star defensive end Anthony Lucas announced he had received an offer from Michigan State University via Twitter saying he was thankful for it.

Lucas currently plays for Chaparral high school, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 1 overall prospect in Arizona and the 11th best strong-side defensive end in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 279-pound end features offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

Blair Angulo, a Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst, said Lucas has a "big frame with wide shoulders and evenly distributed weight. Forceful defensive lineman with athleticism as pass-rusher. Might move further inside, depending on physical development. Active feet and hands to keep churning forward. Quick at the point of attack, with ability to shed blocks and reach the quarterback. Stays gap sound in run support and does well to wrap up ball carriers. Good motor and work ethic. Relies on strength and size at times rather than trusting his technique and using moves, so could continue to harness potential. Upside as multi-year starter at Power Five level and NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football: A Playable Team in Madden NFL 2021

The latest Madden NFL video game released by EA Sports annually will feature Michigan State as a playable team.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State makes Top-8 for Three-Star CB Chase Lowery

The Spartans have landed in the top-8 for three-star cornerback Chase Lowery.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Assistant Coach Mark Staten Hired at Toledo

Former Michigan State assistant Mark Staten has accepted a new job at The University of Toledo.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard makes All-Decade Team

A former member of the "No Fly Zone" is now on Big Ten Network's All-Decade team.

McLain Moberg

Mock Draft: Spartans Winston, Tillman Updated Projections

A recent NBA mock draft by CBS Sports shows updated projections surrounding Winston and Tillman's draft status.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football’s Best Recruits Since 2000

Spartan Nation looked into who the best Michigan State football recruits were since the year 2000.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball’s Best Recruits Since 2003

Fox College Hoops released the all-time five-star recruits by each Big Ten university.

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo Releases Statement Supporting Black Lives Matter

Longtime head coach of the Spartans, Tom Izzo released his second statement supporting Black Lives Matter.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball: 9th Best Program of the Decade

The Spartans have one of the best college basketball programs in the last decade.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Remains a 2-Seed in Updated Bracketology

The Spartans remain a 2-seed in the latest bracketology update.

McLain Moberg