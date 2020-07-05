Michigan State Offers Four-Star DE Anthony Lucas

Four-Star defensive end Anthony Lucas announced he had received an offer from Michigan State University via Twitter saying he was thankful for it.

Lucas currently plays for Chaparral high school, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 1 overall prospect in Arizona and the 11th best strong-side defensive end in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 279-pound end features offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas, and USC.

Blair Angulo, a Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst, said Lucas has a "big frame with wide shoulders and evenly distributed weight. Forceful defensive lineman with athleticism as pass-rusher. Might move further inside, depending on physical development. Active feet and hands to keep churning forward. Quick at the point of attack, with ability to shed blocks and reach the quarterback. Stays gap sound in run support and does well to wrap up ball carriers. Good motor and work ethic. Relies on strength and size at times rather than trusting his technique and using moves, so could continue to harness potential. Upside as multi-year starter at Power Five level and NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

