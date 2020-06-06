Spartan LB Antjuan Simmons named to IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Spartan Nation
On Thursday, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced its 42 candidates for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The Big Ten has nine players in consideration for the national award.

One of them being the senior linebacker from Michigan State University, Antjuan Simmons.

The award is presented annually and named after Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ronnie Lott has raised over $1.6 million for scholarships and charities around the country.

IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity.

The other Big Ten guys on the watch list are CB Dicaprio Bootle (Nebraska), LB Paddy Fisher (Northwestern), DE Chauncey Golston (Iowa), DE George Karlaftis (Purdue), LB Micah Parsons (Penn State), DE Kwity Paye (Michigan), LB Jack Sanborn (Wisconsin), and CB Shaun Wade (Ohio State).

From 2015-2017, Carl Nassib, Jabrill Peppers, and Josey Jewell won the award -- all were Big Ten products. 

Simmons became a starter last year where he posted 90 tackles, a team-high, 15 of them for a loss, one interception, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, 3.5 sacks, and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. 

