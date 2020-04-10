Jay Johnson Talks Spartan Football Athletes Like Julian Barnett

East Lansing, MI—Michigan State football’s offensive coordinator, is looking for athletes. Jay Johnson understands that he didn’t inherit a roster full of them, but one known athlete is Julian Barnett. Recruited under the previous staff as a cornerback, he played wide receiver last year. So what does Johnson plan to do with him?

“Yeah I concur with you, I heard about Julian, he’s a very talented athlete, and so my approach on that is that’s going to come from Coach Tucker probably, but you know where does he make our team better? At the end of the day, based on our needs, based on our evaluations and that’s where I think we plug Julian in. I could see that possibly being on either side of the ball because of his skill set, which is exciting, and the more marketable guys can be, that helps us be better as a team. I’m excited about his future, but right now, it’s kind of a little bit challenging just because I don’t know where everything else is at, but I know definitely with Coach Tucker we’ll plug him in where we the best think he can help us as a team.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

