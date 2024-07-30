Michigan State Football Coach Jonathan Smith From Day 1 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Day 1 of Michigan State football's fall camp is officially in the books.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith took to the podium afterwards to discuss the first practice of his tenure in East Lansing.
"Great to get started – Day 1, as expected, but good energy, the guys were flying around pretty good," Smith said. "Obviously we're just in helmets and spiders [light shoulder pads], but I was really pleased with what it looked like today."
Overall, Smith was pleased with what he saw.
"I thought it was crisp," Smith said. "You could tell we've gone through spring ball, and they've had a good summer. A lot of guys getting bigger, faster, stronger, more comfortable in the scheme, and I thought that showed up in Day 1."
Smith is gearing up for his first game as the Spartans' head coach later this month when Michigan State hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug
"I think it's a new adventure and a new challenge and opportunity that I'm still excited about," Smith said. "Also recognize this opportunity comes with big operations, a lot of people involved -- coaches and players."
Below are other topics Smith addressed after practice:
-Teaching the new faces who have joined since the spring
-Position groups he's looking forward to seeing battle
-The "eve" of fall camp
-RB depth
-Offensive line
-Transfer portal
-Seeing some freshmen for the first time
-OL Luke Newman
-Freshmen class
-When teams suits up in pads
-Aidan Chiles' chemistry with the wideouts
-Montorie Foster Jr. others key standouts in the WR room
-QB Tommy Schuster
-OL Tanner Miller's leadership
-TE Brennan Parachek
