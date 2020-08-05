Spartan Nation
Michigan State’s Jacub Panasiuk Opts out of 2020 Season

McLain Moberg

Jacub Panasiuk, the senior defensive end for the Spartans, has opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19.

However, Panasiuk posted a statement via Twitter saying he plans to redshirt. So, he will return to East Lansing next year.

"After careful consideration and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to redshirt this upcoming season. It is my intention to come back and finish my senior year at Michigan State University. Our country is facing difficult times with many unanswered questions regarding COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19, I cannot risk my health and safety in order to play football this season. During these tough times, I will support my teammates in any way I can," Panasiuk said.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 Big Ten football players published a letter to the NCAA and the conference citing a proposal to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes.

The players spoke out, saying they were disappointed the NCAA didn't reach out to them. Moving forward, they believe their input is necessary.

"Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment, and action regarding our common-sense proposal below," wrote players of the Big Ten.

Additionally, the B1G released its revamped 10-game conference-only schedule earlier today.

