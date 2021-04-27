Michigan State Football: DE Jasiyah Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive end Jasiyah Robinson becomes the sixth Spartan to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football experienced multiple departures on Monday.

Redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Guajardo, fifth-year senior defensive end DeAri Todd, redshirt sophomore Damon Kaylor, walk-on long snapper Bryce Eimer, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Chris Mayfield, and redshirt freshman defensive end Jasiyah Robinson all entered the transfer portal.

Although, none of them ever appeared in a game for MSU.

The Spartans have had eight players enter the portal since spring practice ended Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens entered the portal on Saturday and redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen did so on Sunday.

Robinson, a former three-star prospect out of Ohio, opted out of the 2020 season.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

OL Damon Kaylor

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

DE DeAri Todd

DE Jasiyah Robinson

DT Chris Mayfield

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

Bryce Eimer

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1