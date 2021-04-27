Michigan State Football: DE Jasiyah Robinson Enters Transfer Portal
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football experienced multiple departures on Monday.
Redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Guajardo, fifth-year senior defensive end DeAri Todd, redshirt sophomore Damon Kaylor, walk-on long snapper Bryce Eimer, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Chris Mayfield, and redshirt freshman defensive end Jasiyah Robinson all entered the transfer portal.
Although, none of them ever appeared in a game for MSU.
The Spartans have had eight players enter the portal since spring practice ended Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens entered the portal on Saturday and redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen did so on Sunday.
Robinson, a former three-star prospect out of Ohio, opted out of the 2020 season.
Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal
- QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
- RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
- WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
- WR Javez Alexander
- TE Tommy Guajardo
- OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
- OL Justin Stevens
- OL Damon Kaylor
- CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
- CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
- CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
- S Dominique Long
- LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
- LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
- LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
- LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
- DE DeAri Todd
- DE Jasiyah Robinson
- DT Chris Mayfield
- FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
- RB/WR Andre Welch
- LS Jude Pedrozo
- Bryce Eimer
- K Jack Olsen
- P Jack Bouwmeester
