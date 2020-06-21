Spartan Nation
Michigan State makes Top-6 for 3-star Guard Delfin Castillo

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football has been relatively quiet as far as commitments go recently, but the program is still finding ways to stay relevant.

Delfin Castillo, a three-star guard from Baltimore, Maryland, released his top-6 schools via Twitter on Thursday, and the Spartans were among his favorites. 

The other five universities included Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.

Castillo currently plays for St. Frances Academy and, according to 247Sports Composite Player Ratings, is ranked No. 734 nationally, is a top-20 guard in the state of Maryland, and listed as the No. 39 offensive guard in the entire 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard, holds offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, Buffalo, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers.

Michigan State has one other guard committed for the 2021 class in Kevin Wigenton, a three-star prospect out of Princeton, New Jersey.

The Spartans 2021 recruiting class is ranked as the 53rd best class in the country and posts a Big Ten rank of 11. However, after an exciting April, their momentum came to a drastic halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

