Michigan State Football: Drew Beesley To Return for 2021 Season

Redshirt senior Drew Beesley announced his return to the program next year through social media.

East Lansing, MI – A key player will return for Michigan State football next season.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall sport athletes due to the coronavirus, and defensive end Drew Beesley plans to use it.

"Grateful to wear the green and white... for one more season!" he wrote via Twitter. "2021 loading..."

Beesley, a former two-star prospect from De La Salle High School, had multiple scholarship offers but elected to join MSU as a walk-on in 2016.

"That was a very difficult decision for me and my family, and I kind of just looked at it as if I was just a regular student, like if football wasn't part of the equation, would I love going to school here? And for Michigan State, that answer was an obvious yes," Beesley said in mid-October.

Michigan State kicked off 2020 looking to rebuild its defensive line after losing a trio of starters in Kenny Willekes, Mike Panasiuk, and Raequan Williams.

Besides Jacub Panasiuk, Beesley was the most experienced end MSU had on its roster; he finished with 27 total tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

