Michigan State Football Commit Ethan Boyd Leaps in Rankings

McLain Moberg

Ethan Boyd, an East Lansing native, jumped to a rating of 88 when 247Sports recently updated their rankings, putting him at the top of MSU's 2021 class. Boyd was previously listed as the No. 21 prospect in the state of Michigan.

However, he has since jumped to the 12th best player in his state, nine spots from his prior ranking.

The leap put Boyd at the top of MSU's recruiting class for the 247Sports Composite Player Ratings as well.

According to those, he is the No. 52 best overall offensive tackle in the class of 2021 and the No. 15 overall prospect in Michigan.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle saw offers from Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Indiana, and Iowa State before committing to his hometown school, Michigan State University.

The 2021 Michigan State recruiting class posts a national rank of 52 and a Big Ten rank of 11, both down from the previous year. Although, after Mel Tucker and his staff got off to a great start on the recruiting trail, their progress was halted by the coronavirus pandemic just as they were hitting their stride.

