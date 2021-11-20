Publish date:
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Can MSU pull off the upset in Columbus?
PODCAST: Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and contributor Chuck Grenier talk MSU football
All eyes are on Columbus, Ohio today for the Top 10 Big Ten East showdown between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State.
In the short podcast above, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo Carpenter and longtime contributor Chuck Grenier discuss the Spartans' pass defense and injury concerns heading into the matchup with the Buckeyes, as well as Mel Tucker's future in East Lansing.